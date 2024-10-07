Sei Investments Co. Purchases 35,077 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $36,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 2,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 783,965 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 103.4% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 650,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 330,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

