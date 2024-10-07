Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OBK. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $202,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

