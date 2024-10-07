Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of National Research worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 860.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 889.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Price Performance

NASDAQ NRC opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $46.87.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

