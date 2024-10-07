Sei Investments Co. Acquires 616 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,190,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 75.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 209,511 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ePlus by 194.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,907.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ePlus Stock Performance

PLUS opened at $98.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLUS

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.