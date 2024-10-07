Sei Investments Co. Purchases 22,637 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,000 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,983,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,338 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191 over the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

