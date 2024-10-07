Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,067 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,147 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.