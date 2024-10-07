Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 797,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

INCM stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.