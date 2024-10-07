Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $920.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.