Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,163,244 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,949,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,185,000 after purchasing an additional 956,688 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 351,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.