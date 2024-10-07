Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 935.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 946.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,078.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 852.9% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 913.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,362.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 55,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock valued at $471,267,184 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

