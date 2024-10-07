LGT Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,663 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,078.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 85,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 162,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 44,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock valued at $471,267,184 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

