Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Holley were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 665.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 114,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Holley by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 334,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Holley by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Holley Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $335.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.40 million. Holley had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLLY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Holley Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

