Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after buying an additional 51,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

