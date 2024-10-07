Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Insider Activity

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 115,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $149,726.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,174 shares in the company, valued at $474,726.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 115,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $149,726.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,174 shares in the company, valued at $474,726.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 134,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $130.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.54. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.36.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.