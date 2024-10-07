Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,003,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,010,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Waystar Stock Up 0.9 %

WAY stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

