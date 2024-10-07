Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $180.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,058,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,111,997.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,058,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,111,997.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457,575. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,561,866 shares of company stock worth $381,275,034. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.33.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

