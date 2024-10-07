Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $38,000 Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after buying an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.22 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $547.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

