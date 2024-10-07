Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,803 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Doximity by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,529.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,070.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,451 shares of company stock worth $1,201,018. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

