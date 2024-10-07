Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Vimeo worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 1,715.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 808,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.93 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $817.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $149,678.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VMEO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vimeo

Vimeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.