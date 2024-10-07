Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 3,483,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other news, VP Mary E. Godwin sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $134,978.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

