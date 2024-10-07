NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,410 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 5.5 %

NG opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.05. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

