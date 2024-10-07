Sei Investments Co. Purchases 22,799 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 59,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 724,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 88.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,220.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,220.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,528. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,153,900. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

