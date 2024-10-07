Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.08 Million Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYCR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.44. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.