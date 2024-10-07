Bank of Montreal Can Sells 22,826 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $93.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

