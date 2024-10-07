Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after acquiring an additional 322,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Black Hills by 54.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

