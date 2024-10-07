Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.6 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $108.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

