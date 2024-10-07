Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

