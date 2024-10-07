Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWL. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 157.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $50.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.