Bank of Montreal Can Sells 73,438 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,109,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

