PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $18.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

