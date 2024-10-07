Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,175,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,836,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 88,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $80.60 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

