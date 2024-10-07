Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £112 ($149.81) and last traded at £111.20 ($148.74), with a volume of 15123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £110 ($147.14).
Games Workshop Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of £101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,396.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.
Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,169.93%.
Insider Transactions at Games Workshop Group
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.
