Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 146.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,280,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,195,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 34.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.1 %

Amedisys stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -150.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

