Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Baird R W cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Associated Banc Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.02 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,730.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,730.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

