Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,327,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after buying an additional 935,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after acquiring an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $39,064,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $65.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRNO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,216.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.