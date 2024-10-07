Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 18,074 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth $84,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of WNS opened at $49.00 on Monday. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

