Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

