Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,257 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

CADE opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

