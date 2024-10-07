Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $126.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 308.78 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $131.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.