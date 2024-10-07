Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 21,089 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $274,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,153.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Steven Johnson acquired 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,892.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.11 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

