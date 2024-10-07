Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 20.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.0 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

