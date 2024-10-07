Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,873 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in YETI were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

YETI stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

