Robert Smith Purchases 20,000 Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Smith bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,363.30).
Robert Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Robert Smith bought 10,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £400 ($535.05).
Velocity Composites Stock Performance
LON VEL opened at GBX 33.04 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.67 million, a PE ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Velocity Composites plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 48 ($0.64).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Velocity Composites
Velocity Composites Company Profile
Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Velocity Composites
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.