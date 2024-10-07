Robert Smith Purchases 20,000 Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Smith bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,363.30).

Robert Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Robert Smith bought 10,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £400 ($535.05).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

LON VEL opened at GBX 33.04 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.67 million, a PE ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Velocity Composites plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 48 ($0.64).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Velocity Composites from GBX 70 ($0.94) to GBX 60 ($0.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

