Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vor Biopharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 160,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

VOR stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.35.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

