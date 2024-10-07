OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,560 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.63.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,408,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,238,710.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,444 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,127. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

