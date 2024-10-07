Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $82,000 Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,498 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 576,120 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.