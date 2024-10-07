Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 859,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 138.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,173 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,592,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 194,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,592,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 194,594 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $5.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $423.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.20% and a negative net margin of 933.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

