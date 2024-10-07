Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Alico worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Alico Stock Up 2.8 %

ALCO stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Alico had a net margin of 56.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

