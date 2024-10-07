Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 93,455 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728,240 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $14.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,009,272 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

