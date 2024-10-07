Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.89 Million Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

